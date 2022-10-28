Tipperary gun owners urged to renew licenses

Firearms holders in Tipperary are being reminded of the consequences of not licensing their weapon.

The pheasant shooting season traditionally gets underway on November 1st.

Inspector James White of Thurles Garda Station says gun owners must ensure they have a valid firearms certificate at all times.

“You will receive notification telling you that your firearm is due for renewal three months prior to the expiration date. If your license is approaching the expiration date or has expired you must renew it as a matter of urgency.

It is a criminal offence to be in possession of an unlicensed firearm and An Garda Siochana are entitled to seize any unlicensed firearms.”