Officers from the Tipperary Roads Policing Unit have fined a motorist who was parked without a permit in a disabled bay yesterday afternoon.

They found the car while patrolling and monitoring disabled bays in Thurles.

The driver did not hold a permit and said they had just used the disabled bay while quickly popping into the shops

A €150 fine was issued to the motorist as part of #OperationEnable.

The Gardaí are reminding the public, once again, to please respect disabled parking bays.