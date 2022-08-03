Tipperary Chief Superintendent says Gardaí are capable of dealing with domestic violence cases

Local Gardaí say they take a zero tolerance policy in relation to domestic violence as local reports rise.

National crime figures show a 13% increase in the number of incidents, while a recent meeting of the Tipperary Joint Policing Committee reported an 11% increase locally.

Chief Superintendent for the Tipperary Division Derek Smart said he believes this is down to confidence in coming forward and considers it a positive to see an increase in reports.

He says while Covid played a factor in the rise, the Gardaí are actively looking for cases which could also account for the upward trend.

Smart stated that his members are capable of dealing with cases of domestic violence and have a zero tolerance approach.