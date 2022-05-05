Tipperary bound drugs seized by Revenue

Drugs valued at €297,000 were seized in Dublin, some of which were bound for addresses in Tipperary.

The seizure at two premises on Tuesday were the result of routine profiling by Revenue officers.

It included 10 kg of herbal cannabis, 30,400 benzodiazepine tablets, 10,600 zopiclone tablets, as well as smaller quantities of ephedrine and ecstasy tablets, butane honey oil, cannabis oil, synthetic cannabinoids and ‘hash cakes’.

Detector dogs Sam and Bailey helped to discover the drugs concealed in 40 different parcels.

The parcels were labelled as containing things like Easter toys, make up, healthcare products, gifts, documents and clothes.

They originated in the US, Spain, France, Canada, India, Hungary, the Netherlands and the UK.

They would have been destined for addresses in Tipperary, as well as Dublin, Galway, Cavan, Limerick, Kilkenny, Leitrim, Clare, Donegal, Cork and Mayo.

Investigations are ongoing and anyone with any information can contact Revenue on their confidential line on 1800 295295.