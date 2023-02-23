Tipp woman in court in connection with fatal traffic collision

Tipperary woman, Mary Lowry, has been returned for trial on a charge of careless driving causing the death of a father of five.

The charges relate to the death of motorcyclist Patrick Connolly near Bansha in December of 2021.

Mary Lowry of Green Road, Dundrum in West Tipp appeared before Nenagh District Court yesterday where she was served with the Book of Evidence which alleges she drove a vehicle carelessly causing the death of Patrick Connolly.

It’s understood Mr Connolly, of Skeheenarinky was taking part in a charity motorcycle outing at the time of the alleged incident on the N24 at Springhouse, Bansha.

He suffered serious injuries and died in hospital five days later.

56 year old Ms Lowry wore a face mask, a woolly hat and a coat throughout the brief court hearing before Judge John King.

Her solicitor, Colm Morrissey, said the accused was in receipt of a “widow’s pension” and he sought free legal aid on her behalf.

Judge King said the court would require a “statement of means” from Ms Lowry in order to grant the application.

Ms Lowry has yet to indicate a plea.

If convicted she faces a maximum penalty of two years in prison, and/or a fine not exceeding €10,000.

Judge King remanded Ms Lowry on continuing bail, on her own bond of €300, which did not have to be lodged, for trial before Clonmel Circuit Criminal Court at a later date.