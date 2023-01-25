Tipp woman charged in connection with road crash that killed motorcyclist

A Tipperary woman has been remanded on continuing bail charged in connection with a road crash that killed a motorcyclist.

56-year-old Mary Lowry, with an address at Green Road, Dundrum, Co Tipperary, was not present at Nenagh District Court today

Ms Lowry is charged with one count of careless driving causing the death of Patrick Connolly, who was in 50s, and from Tipperary.

It’s reported Mr Connolly was taking part in a charity bike outing at the time of the alleged collision.

Mary Lowry is accused of driving without due care and attention, on the N24 at Springhouse in Bansha, County Tipperary, on the 28th of December 2021

Mr Connolly died from his injuries in hospital a number of days after the collision.

Garda Sergeant Cathal Godfrey from Tipperary Garda Station, told today’s brief hearing before Nenagh District Court, that the state’s Book of Evidence was not yet completed.

Ms Lowry’s solicitor, Colin Morrisey, consented to a four-week adjournment to allow the completion of the book.

Mary Lowry has yet to indicate a plea.

If convicted she faces a maximum penalty of two years in prison, and/or a fine not exceeding 10,000 euro.

The judge granted a month-long adjournment and remanded Ms Lowry on continuing bail, to appear in court again on February 22nd.