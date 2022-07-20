Tipp Town Gardaí appeal for help after thefts in Donohill

Gardaí in Tipperary Town are appealing for help after thefts in the Donohill area.

Overnight between the 18th and 19th of July a tractor was stolen from farmland in the area and later located near the railway line.

During this incident two other cars at the property were ransacked.

There was also another car stolen in the area around the same dates which is yet to be located.

Tipperary Town Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious at the time to come forward.

Sergeant with Nenagh Garda Station Declan O’Carroll is also urging people to remember to lock up at night:

” Lock cars and close windows on their cars over night, alot of the cars subject to these incidents are unlocked or had their windows open or ajar.”