Tipp man suffers serious injuries in assault at Electric Picnic

A Tipperary man suffered serious injuries during an assault at Electric Picnic last Friday night.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the assault which occurred sometime between 10pm and 12 midnight in the Today FM Sound Garden.

The man in his 30s – who is understood to be from the Silvermines area – was taken to Tullamore Hospital and was later transferred to St James’s Hospital in Dublin to be treated for non-life threatening but serious injuries.

Investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí in Portlaoise are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with footage of this incident to make it available to them.