Tipp man sues newspaper over court report

A Tipperary man has taken a defamation case against a newspaper following a report on an uninsured driver with the same name as him.

The Irish Independent reports that the Kilkenny People published an article in February 2016 stating that a man named Michael Reilly of Ballycullen, Mullinahone had received a three-month suspended sentence at Kilkenny District Court for driving without insurance, was fined €750 and banned from driving for six years.

62 year old civil engineer Michael Reilly is suing the publishers Iconic Newspapers claiming the person in court was not him and he was the only Michael Reilly in Ballycullen.

The paper denies defamation and says it was an entirely fair and accurate report of the court proceedings.

The High Court case continues.