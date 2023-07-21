Tipp man jailed for Cork manslaughter

A Tipperary man who killed his mother’s partner in Cork six years ago has been sentenced to 13 years in prison.

51-year-old Jon Ustic died from multiple blunt force trauma injuries inflicted by Andrew Nash, who assaulted him and later dropped a sofa on his head and chest at Mr. Ustic’s home in Skibbereen in 2017.

When Andrew Nash heard on the news the next day that Jon Ustic had died, his friends heard him say “the world won’t miss him” and “was better off without him”.

43 year old Nash of Parnell Street, Thurles had pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to manslaughter, which was accepted by the State.

In sentencing, Judge Michael McGrath described it as a “vicious and sustained” attack, but accepted a guilty plea and an expression of remorse in mitigation.

Mr. Nash was sentenced to 14 years in prison, with the final year suspended.