Tipp man guilty of assault which left victim with serious brain injury

A Tipperary man has been found guilty for his part in a serious assault in a local village three years ago.

Patrick Burke of Roskeen, Drombane was one of eight people charged in connection with the incident in Upperchurch on June 27th 2021.

All eight faced charges of violent disorder while Burke – who is now 21 – was also charged with assault causing serious harm to 19 year old Ross Whelan who suffered a serious brain injury as a result.

Patrick Burke was today found guilty of both charges and is to appear before Nenagh Circuit Court next Friday for sentencing.