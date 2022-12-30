Tipp Inspector reminds public to remain ‘security conscious’

With the January sales on the horizon people across Tipperary are reminded to be security conscious.

Gardaí in the Tipperary Division have reported numerous thefts from cars in the Premier in the past year with many of the vehicles having been left unlocked.

Householders are also being urged to ensure their property is secure if they are leaving the home unoccupied for any length of time over the festive period.

Inspector James White of Thurles Garda station has this advice.

“Take care of your shopping and never leave it unattended – especially in your car. In addition park and lock your car in a secure and well-lit area keeping valuables – and particularly bags – hidden.

“At home ensure your doors and windows are locked and use your alarm when the house is vacant and even when you’re there at night. If you happen to be going away for a time at Christmas make your home look occupied – leave on a light and get a trusted neighbour to check on your property.”