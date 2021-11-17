Tipp Gardaí urge people to report any suspicious activity

Gardaí in Roscrea are appealing for information after a business was burgled in the early hours of yesterday.

A large quantity of industrial cable was taken from the business on the Templemore Road sometime between 1 and 2am yesterday morning.

Anybody with information is asked to contact Roscrea Garda Station at (0505) 24230.

On the wider issue of Garda appeals, Sergeant Margaret Kelly told Tipp Today earlier that they’re eager to hear from anybody who may have noticed suspicious activity.

“We always feel that the most genuine people out there and your listeners they’ve seen things happening all the time. Sometimes they feel they don’t want to contact us because they feel we’re too busy.

“But that’s the business we’re in and we’d love to hear from anyone that sees something that just doesn’t sit right.”