Tipp Gardaí expect fuel theft to increase

We’re being warned not to purchase diesel, petrol or home heating oil from unauthorised suppliers.

Gardaí in the Tipperary Division are particularly urging the public not to buy such fuels if the price sounds too good to be true.

With the cost of both petrol and diesel around the €2 mark per litre and home heating oil almost double what it was twelve months ago the theft of such fuels is likely to rise.

Sgt Margaret Kelly of the Clonmel District is asking people to put locks on their home heating tanks and also to be on the lookout for stolen fuel.

“The increase in the price has made this a very valuable commodity and we’re asking people to be vigilant because we would expect that thefts would be on the increase.

“We’re asking people if they’re offered cheap fuel in drums – if it seems to good to be true its because its too good to be true and to make contact with their local Garda station and let them know what’s going on.”