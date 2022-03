Drugs which were destined for addresses in Tipperary have been seized by Revenue.

As part of routine operations officers were examining parcels at a premises in Athlone yesterday – they discovered over 7.5 kilogrammes of illegal drugs including herbal cannabis, cannabis resin and cannabis herb.

The drugs, with a combined estimated value of more than €150,000, were discovered concealed in parcels that originated in Spain and were destined for Tipp and Dublin.

Investigations are ongoing.