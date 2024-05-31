Thurles man jailed for sexual abuse

A former Circuit Court Judge from Tipperary has been jailed for four years for the sexual abuse of six young men 30 years ago.

59-year-old Gerard O’Brien, of Slievenamon Road, Thurles was convicted last December of eight counts of sexual assault and one charge of attempted rape.

The offences occurred at locations in Dublin between March 1991 and November 1997 when O’Brien was a teacher at CBC Monkstown in Dublin.

O’Brien, who was born with no arms and only one leg, was in his late twenties and his early thirties at the time.

At his sentencing today Judge Alexander Owens said of Mr. O’Brien that he “misused his disabilities to take advantage of his victims”.

He handed down a total sentence of five years and nine months – with the final 21 months suspended.