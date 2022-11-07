Thurles Gardaí seeking information on recent burglary

Gardaí in Thurles are today renewing their appeal for information in relation to a burglary last month.

Detectives at the local station are continuing their investigations following the incident which occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning, the 22nd October in the Slievenamon Meadows area.

Following the burglary a blue bicycle and a pair of beige/grey ‘Ecco’ shoes were located nearby.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may recognise this property, which may have also been stolen, to contact the Detective Office at Thurles Garda Station on 0504 25125.

Pictures of the items are available on the Tipperary Gardaí Facebook page.