Thurles Gardaí crack down on drink and drug driving

A number of motorists have been detected driving under the influence in recent week in the Thurles Garda District.

Three drivers were arrested on suspicion of drunken driving.

Meanwhile 12 vehicles have been seized for various breaches of the Road Traffic Act in the Thurles area over the last fortnight.

Sgt Margaret Kelly says issues such as no driving licence, driving without insurance or without road tax were common offences.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier she outlined an incident Gardaí in Thurles had with one motorist recently.

“They stopped a young female driver for a speeding offence and they believed that the driver when they spoke to her had an intoxicant consumed.

“The female provided what we call an oral fluid sample and it showed up cocaine. There was also evidence of drug use inside in the car so the driver was arrested and conveyed to Templemore Garda station where a blood sample was taken.

“It’s expected that a prosecution will follow in time for drug driving.”