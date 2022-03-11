Thousands of Euro worth of diesel stolen from Tipp bus company

A West Tipp coach operator is counting the cost of the theft of diesel this week.

Between 1,500 and 1,800 litres of fuel was taken from busses in the yard of Cotter Coaches in Dundrum on Wednesday night.

Owner John Cotter told Tipp FM that they had to hire in other bus operators to cover schools runs yesterday morning.

Speaking on Tipp Today he said those involved in the theft spent around four hours there.

“Up to four weeks ago I had an Alsatian dog there – there was no one came in around the yard.

“They came in as bold over the wall knowing there was no dog there anymore and they up and sussed the place first for 5 or 10 minutes and you can see them then doing their bit.

“What makes matter worse is when they had their fill of diesel they went back to busses and filled up a 25 litre drum of diesel and they just threw it down the yard.”