Gardaí have issued a warning to members of the public following a spate of burglaries in Clonmel.

They are actively investigating a number of recent thefts from sheds and outhouses in which power tools, lawnmowers and bicycles were specifically targeted.

Gardaí are advising all members of the public to ensure that their sheds and outhouses are fully secured at all times.

They are also encouraging people to photograph bicycles, tools and machinery for identification purposes.