Thieves remove gate and fence to steal caravan in South Tipp.

An appeal is being made for information about a caravan which was stolen in the Fethard area overnight.

It was taken sometime between midnight and 6am from the Tullamaine area.

The thieves removed a gate and wooden fencing to gain access to the caravan and are thought to have left in the direction of Cashel.

The 4 berth caravan is described as a Sterling Elise limited edition version.

The right window pane is cracked and there is a mudguard missing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonmel Gardaí on 052 6177640.