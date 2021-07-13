Theft from vehicles in Clonmel and Carrick on Suir

Gardaí in the south of the county are appealing for witnesses to two separate car theft incidents.

Fuel and cash was taken in the two incidents in Clonmel and Carrick on Suir.

The first involved the syphoning of fuel from a bus, which was parked at a car park in the Poppyfields area of Clonmel overnight between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

The owner of the white Mercedes bus discovered that €150 worth of diesel had been taken during the night.

In another incident yesterday evening, a sum of money was stolen from a red Opel Astra which was parked at Greenside in Carrick-on-Suir sometime between 5 and 6pm.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anybody with information on either incident to come forward.

Carrick on Suir Gardaí can be contacted on 051 642040, and Clonmel Gardaí on 052 6177640.