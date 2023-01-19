Swift response from public leads to arrest in Thurles

A man has been charged in connection with a number of burglaries in the Thurles area.

Gardaí say the swift response of the public led to the arrest late last week.

Officers responded after they were alerted to a burglary at a house in the town.

Sgt Declan O’Carroll says the stolen property was recovered.

“A lone man was the suspect. The keys of a car were also stolen.

“Prior to that a man had been reported acting suspiciously in the area and a quick response by local Gardaí meant they were able to arrest this individual. Stolen property was recovered on the man.

“The same suspect was also allegedly involved in a second burglary in the town which was also reported around the same time.

“He was questioned in relation to this incident and later charged and again some stolen items were recovered.

“This was a case of where members of the public were quick to ring Gardaí who were then able to respond quickly and apprehend this individual.”