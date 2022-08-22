Spike in the number of thefts reported across Tipperary.

Gardaí in both the Clonmel and Nenagh Districts have recorded numerous incidents of theft in the last fortnight, particularly fuel theft.

In the Clonmel District, there has been a large increase in the reports of fuel and green diesel thefts from vehicles.

Earlier this month, two agricultural vehicles in the Brittas South Lodge area of Carrick-on-Suir had €700 worth of green diesel syphoned from them.

Fuel was taken from commercial machinery parked overnight at the Railway in Kilsheelan in the amount of €600 from 4 vehicles, as well as damage inflicted to them.

In the Cappanagrane area of Mullinahone between August 8th and 9th, approximately €800 worth of kerosene heating fuel was reported stolen from a domestic tank.

There was also a marked increase in property theft.

In Clonmel, a Williams Trailer, described as an 8 x 5 aluminium floor with mesh wrap, was reported stolen from the Frank Drohan Road.

In the Nenagh District, Gardaí received a report that a power washer was stolen from a farm at Clonmona, Rathcabbin in the early hours of August 11th.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have any information about any of these thefts to please contact your local Garda station or call the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111.