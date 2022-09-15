Spate of thefts and burglaries in Clonmel district

Gardaí in the Clonmel District have received a significant number of reports of thefts, burglaries and attempted thefts in the last fortnight.

On September 6th, a man in his 40s was arrested by Gardaí for theft from a shop – he was detained, questioned and held overnight before appearing in Dungarvan District Court on September 8th.

He was charged with 14 separate theft offences and was remanded to appear in court in Clonmel this October.

On September 10th, a man was arrested for burglary-related incidents at a house off the Powerstown road in the town.

He was detained, questioned and appeared before Clonmel District Court where he was charged with criminal damage and a file has been sent to the DPP on this matter.

In the Fethard area an attempt to steal a flatbed trailer from a yard in Clonbrogan was made overnight between the 1st and 2nd of September.

The owners had wedged the trailer between other cars, and this caused damage to them when the attempt to steal it was made, leaving the culprit empty-handed and unsuccessful.

On the same night, a house was burgled at Brodeen, Fethard, and keys to the homeowners’ blue Mercedes GLC were taken.

The homeowner woke up to find their car stolen – it has not yet been recovered.

The registration for the Mercedes is 211T and anyone who has witnessed the car should alert Clonmel Gardaí.

Another report of an attempted theft was received when a man discovered the lock on his garage had been damaged overnight in the Kiltinan area on September 2nd.

Although nothing was reported stolen, Gardaí are urging anyone who witnesses anyone acting suspiciously in the area that night to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640.