Spate of robberies in Tipp Town under investigation

People in the Tipperary town area are being asked to assist Gardaí in relation to a number of recent burglaries in the District.

All of the incidents happened in the late July and they would like to speak to anyone who may have information.

The first three took place on the 21st of July.

In the early hours of the morning a house was broken into at Collegelands and a handbag containing personal items was taken from the house.

Then between 10.30am and 3pm on that date a house was broken into in the Ballybrack area of Annacarty, ransacked and cash was taken.

Gardaí in particular want information in respect of a small black car with 2 occupants seen acting suspiciously in the area on that date.

Cash was also taken from a house on this date between 7.00am and 5pm in the Goldengarden area of Dundrum.

Then, between 5.30pm on the 25th and 7am on the 26th of July a coffee shop at Davis St, was broken into and cash was taken.

Staying with the 26th a number of power tools were stolen from a van which was parked on Main St, Bansha including a set of drills, and a Milwaukee compressor.

A black car was seen acting suspiciously in the area at the time.

Finally, in the early hours of the 27th of July, a man was disturbed in a store room at a house in the Kilshane area and fled the property.

Tipperary Gardai are appealing for any information on any of these incidents, if anyone saw something suspicious or has relevant dashcam footage.

They can be contacted on 062 51212.