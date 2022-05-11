Spate of Public Order offences in Clonmel area

14 public order offences have been recorded in the Clonmel District in the last two weeks.

For those that were just drink related the offenders were issued with a fixed charge notice.

However Sergeant-in -Charge in Clonmel Margaret Kelly says those who were also charged with public disorder they will now go to court.

Speaking on Tipp Today Sergeant Kelly said that it’s important to address public order offences before they escalate.

“I think this is a really important one especially for us to detect and deal with these type of offences as early as possible. Sometimes if something is left unchecked… if it’s not dealt with it can turn into something worse like assault.”