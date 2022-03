There has been an 18 percent rise in property crime throughout Tipperary over the past year.

Clonmel saw the sharpest increase of 39 percent, while the only decrease was recorded in Nenagh, where robberies and burglaries went down 16 percent.

Other areas also saw increases.

Figures were up 29 percent in Thurles, 26 percent in Cahir and 13 percent in Tipp Town.