Significant drug seizures in Thurles area

Gardaí in the Thurles District have seized a large amount of cannabis on two occasions in the last fortnight.

A search of a premises was carried out under warrant on August 30th last.

A large grow house was discovered on the premises with a large quantity of cannabis plants growing inside.

This was a large-scale operation, and a file is currently being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions on the matter.

Three days later, Gardaí in Thurles searched another premises in the town area and a large quantity of Cannabis was seized.

One man was arrested and taken to Thurles Garda station for questioning.

They are now awaiting directions from the office of DPP on this.