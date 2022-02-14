Significant drug seizure in North Tipperary

A man is due in court this morning in connection with a drugs seizure in Co Tipperary.

Cannabis worth over €125,000 was found during a search of a house in a rural location, between Nenagh and Toomevara, on Friday afternoon.

Gardai discovered a sophisticated grow-house in the attic of the house, where cannabis plants worth more than €13,000 were found.

Cannabis herb worth €112,000 was also found in the house.

A man in his 60s was arrested at the scene and taken to Nenagh Garda Station for questioning.

He’s since been charged, and is due appear before a special sitting of Tipperary District Court this morning.