Significant damage caused during Tipp Town burglary

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Tipperary Town in the early hours of this morning.

At around 4.50am, a lot of damage was caused to the Maxol Service Station on the Cashel Road and a quantity of cash and cigarettes, with an unknown value, were stolen.

The controls for the shutters and the glass on the door were both broken.

Gardaí are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who may have seen a small silver car with up to 5 occupants.

The car may have travelled in the Bansha direction or towards the Glen of Aherlow.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tipp Town Garda station on 062 80670, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

