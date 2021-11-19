Shot fired and car burned out overnight in South Tipp

Gardaí are investigating an alleged discharge of a firearm in Clonmel in the early hours.

A car was later found burned out near the village of Kilsheelan.

At around 12.30am this morning Gardaí received a report of a shot being fired in the Old Bridge area of the town.

No one was injured in the incident at Brook Crescent.

A BMW 3 series saloon car was located burnt out in the Seskin area of Kilsheelan a short time later.

Both scenes are currently preserved to allow a technical examination to take place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to come forward, particularly anyone who was in the Brook Crescent area of Clonmel or the Seskin area of Kilsheelan between 9 o’clock last night and 1 this morning and who may have noticed the BMW 3 series.

Any road users with camera footage are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí on 052 6177640.

No arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing.