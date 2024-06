A man is due in court today over a €125,000 drugs seizure in Tipp in April.

62,500 suspected Xanax and Clonazepam tablets were discovered during the search of an address in Tipperary Town on the 24th of April

One man was arrested and appeared in court the following day after being charged with two offences including the Sale & Supply of Drugs.

He was granted bail with conditions to appear at Tipperary District Court in Nenagh today for directions from the DPP.