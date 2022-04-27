Searches carried out in Tipp in wake of online video

Gardaí in Tipperary are appealing for information in relation to a video which has been shared many times on social media in recent days.

It shows a number of men apparently being threatened by an individual.

Searches have been carried out at properties in the north of the county as part of the Garda investigation.

Declan O’Carroll is Sergeant in Charge at Nenagh Garda station.

“Gardaí are aware of a video circulating on social media in recent days showing men who appear to be Eastern European being subjected to an attack.

“Gardaí are appealing for these men to come forward and contact their local Garda station or any Garda station in fact.

“Gardaí are investigating the incident and two follow up searches were carried out under warrant yesterday in the North Tipperary area. Gardaí are continuing with inquiries and a fill will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions in relation to it.”