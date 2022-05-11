Sean Ross Abbey survivor says latest government apology is all for show

A woman who was illegally adopted from a mother and baby home in Tipperary says the state’s formal apology to victims, ‘means nothing’.

The Children’s Minister, Roderic O’Gorman, yesterday said sorry, on behalf of the government, in the Seanad.

He apologised for the ‘deep hurt’ experienced by people affected by illegal birth registrations.

Dr Emer Quirke was illegally adopted from Sean Ross Abbey in Roscrea – she wasn’t happy with the apology.

“I am tired of apologies – they actually at this stage mean nothing.

“The government don’t give a damn in my opinion – it’s all for show.

“The illegally adopted people don’t even qualify for redress. If they did care about survivors why would they have left the civil servants come up with a redress scheme that excludes 50% of adoptees – all illegally adopted – and offer mothers €5,000 compensation for having their children taken away?”