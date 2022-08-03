Roscrea Gardaí reissue appeal after incident at elderly man’s home

Gardaí in Roscrea have reissued an appeal for help following an incident at an elderly man’s home in late July.

On the 22nd of last month a number of items were stolen from a house in Ballingarry.

It happened between 10 and 11pm, and a man in 70s was injured during the theft at his home.

Sergeant Margaret Kelly from Clonmel Garda Station says Gardaí would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious:

“The Gardai are appealing for anyone travelling between Pike cross and Riverstown who may have seen anything suspicious to report it to them, and to make contact with them in either Nenagh or Roscrea”.