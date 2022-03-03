Revenue intercept drugs bound for Premier County

A quantity of drugs destined for Tipperary has been seized by revenue.

Yesterday officers examining parcels at two premises in Dublin seized just over 6.9 kgs of various types of drugs including cannabis, heroin, and hash cakes.

The estimated value of these drugs is in the region of €194,000

They originated in the United States, Spain, Switzerland, Portugal, France, Canada, the Netherlands and UK and were destined for addresses in Tipperary, Dublin, Kildare, Meath, Cork, Limerick, Clare and Longford.

Investigations are ongoing.