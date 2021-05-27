Renewed warning of scams targeting Tipperary

Gardaí in Nenagh are issuing a fresh warning to the public to beware of scammers after further incidents in recent days.

These ‘phishing’ attempts are targeting the public by e-mail, phone call or text by posing as legitimate businesses, sometimes with cloned phone numbers.

People are being warned not to open attachments they weren’t expecting, to check the email address is legitimate and to beware of requests for bank details or resetting passwords.

Nenagh Sergeant Declan O’Carroll outlines what the cyber criminals have been looking for.

“This can include personal information such as banking and credit card details or passwords.”

“These cyber criminals are quite sophisticated and can clone numbers so the injured party will think that the call may be coming from the Department of Social Welfare or Garda station and while the number may appear genuine it is a phishing activity on behalf of the cyber-criminals.”