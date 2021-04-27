Renewed call for CCTV in Thurles town park following latest vandalism

A popular amenity in Thurles is closed due to an act of vandalism overnight.

Councillor Jim Ryan has hit out at those responsible for the attack on the skateboard park in the town.

He says this latest incident highlights once again the need for a CCTV system in the town park.

“Sheeting has been removed from the ramps in the skateboard park and as a result the council had no option this morning but to close the skateboard park for the foreseeable future because of health & safety concerns.”

“This is very disturbing and alarming and it backs up my call that CCTV cameras need to be installed in the town park as soon as possible due to the level of anti-social behaviour which seems to be on the increase there.”