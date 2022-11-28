Regulation needed on drugs according to Clonmel CBD Café owner

‘We need regulation’ in the cannabis industry in Ireland.

That’s according to Mark Jenkins, who owns CBD based Releaf Coffe Shop in Clonmel.

It comes as People Before Profit TD Gino Kenny tabled a motion to legalise the possession of up to 7 grams of Cannabis for personal use.

However, Minister for State with responsibility for drugs strategy Frank Feighan, says the Government does not plan to decriminalise.

Mark Jennings says regulation is needed:

“They’re saying it’s bad for young kids and using that as their argument, that’s probably the real reason why we need regulation.

“The stuff on the street is too dangerous, we don’t know what’s inside in it.

“Bringing in regulation will allow us to state what is in the products and allow us to say who will buy the product.”