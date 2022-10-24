Quirke looks set to be refused permission to view appeal from prison cell

It’s reported that convicted killer Patrick Quirke from Tipperary will not be allowed to watch his Supreme Court appeal by video link from his prison cell.

The farmer from Brenshamore was found guilty of murdering Bobby Ryan who went missing in June 2011- his remains were discovered nearly two years later.

After failing to have his conviction overturned before the Court of Appeal last year, his lawyers successfully applied to the Supreme Court to hear a further appeal.

The hearing is due to take place tomorrow with the Irish Independent reporting that Quirke’s request to be allowed follow proceedings by video-link will be rejected.