Quirke legal challenge set for October

The Supreme Court has set aside a day in late October to hear Tipperary farmer Patrick Quirke’s legal challenge against two key issues raised during his trial.

It has been three years since the 51-year-old from Breanshamore near Tipperary Town was convicted of murdering his love rival, Bobby ‘Mr Moonlight’ Ryan.

As part of his appeal against his murder conviction, Patrick Quirke’s lawyers raised over fifty reasons as to why they believed he was denied a fair trial.

Last year, the Court of Appeal rejected his arguments and decided the verdict was safe.

However, the Supreme Court has agreed to hear further submissions in relation to two specific issues raised at trial and again on appeal.

The first relates to a search warrant that resulted in the seizure of electronic devices from Quirke’s home, while the second was also considered to be of general public importance because it deals with the DPP’s discretion when it comes to calling expert witnesses to give evidence.

At a remote case management hearing earlier today, a one-day hearing was set down for October 25th.