Public order incidents a concern in North Tipp

Gardaí in North Tipp are continuing to see public order incidents and anti-social behaviour.

There were a number of Public order incidents dealt with by Gardaí from the Nenagh District in the last two weeks leading to six people in all being arrested.

Gardaí are continuing to carry out patrols in Nenagh and Roscrea in an attempt to deal with anti-social behaviour at certain times.

Sergeant Declan O’ Carroll is asking anyone who witnesses this type of behaviour to report it immediately, to allow Gardaí to respond.