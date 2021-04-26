Public appeal for information on the murder of a Tipp native

A campaign for information has been launched into the murder of Tipp native William Delaney.

The then-56-year-old was living in Portlaoise with his family, but is originally from Cashel.

He was last seen in Monasterevin in county Kildare on January 30th 2019 where he called to a relative’s house.

Gardaí believe Mr Delaney was killed, and his body buried in an area of Laois following a tip-off – however no remains have been found following searches.

The appeal has been launched on what would be his 59th birthday, and Gardaí say they believe people in the community have information but have yet to come forward.