Practical measures needed in Clonmel to tackle anti-social behaviour

Practical measures are needed in Clonmel to tackle the increasing anti-social behaviour.

That was the message was echoed by a number of other council members at a recent meeting as some sections of the town are becoming ‘no go’ areas.

Cllr. Michael Murphy said that many people are now afraid to use the Gordon Street car park with the rise of anti-social behavior incidents on Wolftone Street.

He has called for street lighting to be fixed in the area in addition to installing lights at Hopkins Lane to deter similar incidents there.

Speaking to Tipp FM he said he has also raised issues with the old Super Quinn building with the property owners:

“Individuals partaking in anti social behavior at Market Place have gained access to the former Super Quinn building so I have asked the council to make contact… with the owners that the building is secured at the earliest opportunity and equally then I have asked the Superintendent to engage in this particular area in terms of a community policing unit to curb this anti-social behavior.”

He also highlighted issues around the Gordon Street car park and Hopkins Lane:

“I walk the main street almost every day and another source of anti social behavior and Hopkins Lane is strategically very important because it connects Mary’s Street Car park to the town center.. what I have looked for is lighting within that lane, particularly so people can feel safe from about 4pm onwards when it starts to get dark.”