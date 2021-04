Gardaí in Clonmel are warning people of another phone scam targeting people in the area.

They have gotten a number of reports of calls being received from someone claiming to be from the Department of Social Protection.

The caller asks the person for the PPS number and other information.

Gardaí are reminding people that the Department of Social Protection doesn’t make contact in this way and are urging people not to give any personal information to random callers.