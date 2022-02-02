Phishing fraud still a problem according to local Gardaí

Local Gardaí are still seeing a significant amount of cases of account takeover fraud.

Sergeant-in-Charge at Clonmel Garda Station, Margaret Kelly, told Tipp Today earlier that people are still getting caught out by phishing attempts through phone calls, text and e-mail.

Many of these scammers are purporting to be from the victim’s bank, who claim to have found suspicious activity on their account.

Sergeant Kelly is urging people to be patient and to call the bank themselves.

“I suppose they’re lulled into this false sense of security then that maybe their bank has copped this and then the injured party ends up handing over an authorisation code and money is afterwards taken from the account.

“So if you get this type of phone call take it for what it is but at the same time do not comply with giving out any information. Hang up the phone and ring your bank yourself.”