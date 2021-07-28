Pair arrested for anti-social behaviour on Lough Derg

Gardaí were greeted with applause on Sunday afternoon after arresting two teenagers accused of anti-social behaviour on Lough Derg.

Locals got in touch with Gardaí after noting that a boat was being driven at speed near Dromineer pier between 12 and 2.30pm.

They were also notified of a boat theft around that time in the area.

The man and boy in their late teens were arrested at the scene, with the man charged with theft and the juvenile released and referred to the Juvenile Diversion Programme.

Sergeant Hilda Moloney of Tipperary Town Garda Station outlined what happened on Tipp Today earlier.

“When Gardaí arrived at the scene they were told the boat had gone aground in rushes.”

“Locals assisted the Guards and they went out to the scene on a boat and got the youths to tie a rope and towed the boat back in.”

“As they were coming back in the youths dived off the boat to go for shore but luckily enough the Guards had called in back-up and there were more Guards on shore waiting for the two lads when they came in.”

“The locals applauded them as they apprehended the two youths and the two youths were arrested.”