Online bullying against children sees sharp rise locally

Cases of online bullying, against children in particular, have seen a sharp rise in the past year in the Nenagh Garda district.

There was an increase of 109 percent in Nenagh for crimes against the person, up from 11 incidents to 23.

Chief Superintendent Derek Smart told the Joint Policing Committee meeting that the majority of these were in relation to the online bullying of children.

Meanwhile, the only other increase was in Thurles where there was a 14 percent rise, while there was a decreace of 27 percent in Clonmel.

Tipperary Town had a decrease 17 percent, but that was the area with the most incidents. Crimes against the person in that district went down from 52 to 43.

Overall in Tipperary, incidents were down two percent from 128 incidents to 126.