Oireachtas committee members call on Deputy Martin Browne to comment on Gerry McCabe killing

Tipperary TD Martin Browne has come under pressure at Leinster House from fellow TDs and Senators to clarify his stance on the killing of Garda Jerry McCabe.

Last week, Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald condemned the killers involved in the Adare attack, something which local TD Martin Browne declined to do on Tipp Today.

During the Oireachtas Public Petitions Committee yesterday, Deputy Browne was described as a disgrace by Fine Gael’s Brendan Griffin for declining to condemn the killers.

However, Deputy Browne did describe the killing as reprehensible.

“The killing of Detective Gerry McCabe was unjustified and I condemn it unreservedly.”

“It was a reprehensible act and I condemn everything about as my party leader made clear.”

“I made it clear in a subsequent to Tipp FM last Friday – we have consistently apologised to Mrs McCabe and to Garda Ben O’Sullivan and his family as well.”